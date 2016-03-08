Ancelotti sends warning to Man Utd and PSG as targets 'not for sale'

30 March at 14:40
Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken at his press conference ahead of the match against Roma tomorrow; where he spoke on topics including the future of Manchester United and Chelsea target Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as long-time PSG target Allan.

"Allan and Koulibaly are Napoli players and will remain at Napoli. When you see me chained to Castel Volturno it will mean that they went on. There isn't a willingness to give in and, above all there is no need to sell. 

"Insigne? He did an ultrasound yesterday. There are no particular injuries, but only a contraction to the adductor, which was not the muscle already involved in the previous injury. The recovery path is short, in 2-3 days it will be fine. We will evaluate for Wednesday. He is not at risk for Arsenal."

Napoli face Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League; with the first leg being held in North London before the return leg is held in Naples a week later.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.