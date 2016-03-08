Carlo Ancelotti is opposing the

The Tottenham target has been targeted as a potential replacement for Mousa Dembele, with Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon also on the list.

Diawara is liked by a number of clubs, and was targeted by Bayern back when he was at Bologna… at a time when Ancelotti sat on the Bavarian’s bench.

The Guinean midfielder showed some promise early on with Napoli, but has only started 15 Serie A games since joining two seasons ago for €14.5 million.

According to reports from Italy, Ancelotti won’t countenance a departure, and has let the Partenopei know about it. He joined the Neapolitan side at the beginning of summer, and doesn’t want the windfall from a potential sale.

The Italian Coach could be set for quite the turnover: he’s replacing Maurizio Sarri, and may lose Marek Hamsik and Jorginho.