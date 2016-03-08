Ancelotti terms Liverpool favourites for this year’s UCL

16 September at 16:52
Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has termed defending champions Liverpool as the favourties for this year’s UEFA Champions League.

The 60-year-old expressed those views ahead of the Naples-based club’s first game of the Champions League which is against the Reds on Tuesday.

“Favorites? Usually the reigning champions are the favourites,” said Ancelotti. “Liverpool have improved and when you win the Champions League, it is often the case. They play with automatic mechanisms that improve with time. They are the favorites for the Premier League as well, not because of the consecutive victories but because they have the strongest team."

Talking about his own team, Ancelotti believes that Napoli are in a good shape for the contest on Tuesday.

“We have a complete and competitive squad in every department to play on every front,” he said. “Now the goal in the Champions League is to go through and I think we can do it.”

He added: “Liverpool have grown compared to last season but we have also grown. We have improved the squad. From an emotional point of view, it will be like last year, a very closely fought contest and we hope for the same result.”

For more updates, please visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.