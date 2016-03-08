Ancelotti terms Liverpool favourites for this year’s UCL
16 September at 16:52Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti has termed defending champions Liverpool as the favourties for this year’s UEFA Champions League.
The 60-year-old expressed those views ahead of the Naples-based club’s first game of the Champions League which is against the Reds on Tuesday.
“Favorites? Usually the reigning champions are the favourites,” said Ancelotti. “Liverpool have improved and when you win the Champions League, it is often the case. They play with automatic mechanisms that improve with time. They are the favorites for the Premier League as well, not because of the consecutive victories but because they have the strongest team."
Talking about his own team, Ancelotti believes that Napoli are in a good shape for the contest on Tuesday.
“We have a complete and competitive squad in every department to play on every front,” he said. “Now the goal in the Champions League is to go through and I think we can do it.”
He added: “Liverpool have grown compared to last season but we have also grown. We have improved the squad. From an emotional point of view, it will be like last year, a very closely fought contest and we hope for the same result.”
For more updates, please visit our homepage.
Go to comments