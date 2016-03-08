Ancelotti, unhappy relationship with Napoli and why he did not join Spurs
21 November at 19:40Carlo Ancelotti and Napoli do not live in a happy relationship these weeks, far from it. Ancelotti’s relationship with the club has been cold for some time, the statements about the retreat did not go down well with De Laurentiis, who however chose to confirm his confidence in Ancelotti to overcome the most difficult moment since he has been president of Napoli.
The results will have to show against Milan, Liverpool and Genk, otherwise, Carlo will seriously be at risk; but there is also a backstory to tell about the Tottenham bench, as we have learned.
For years, Spurs president Daniel Levy has been monitoring Ancelotti. He has wanted Ancelotti in the past, but above all, Levy seriously tried to convince him during the week of November 6th, when Tottenham was up for a decisive challenge against Red Star Belgrade.
The tension between Carlo and Napoli was already reaching high levels, yet a meeting could not take place because De Laurentiis did not release Ancelotti nor did the coach give immediate consent out of respect to his club.
Ancelotti would have preferred to have an in-depth conversation before changing club mid-season, something that he has practically never done in his career. That's what slowed down a potential recruitment and why Pochettino’s replacement has become Mourinho, the other big name wanted by Levy, who will now have the task of getting Spurs going - as Ancelotti will have to do with his Napoli.
