Ancelotti upbeat despite Arsenal defeat: 'I think we will build something special next year'
18 April at 23:45Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is upbeat about the club's chances next season, despite the partenopei Europa League exit at the hands of Arsenal today.
After having lost the first leg at the Emirates 2-0, Napoli had the overturn the deficit at the Stadio San Paolo. But a goal in the first half by Alexandre Lacazette saw Arsenal grab a vital away goal to take the Gunners through.
After the game, Ancelotti seemed upbeat about the future and said that he will build something special at the San Paolo next season.
He told Sky Italia: "Differences with Italian football? Well, what counts is the fact that foreign clubs have very high turnover and can have the best players.
"Juve was not in the Champions League semifinals, but it is a coincidence. We have focused on young people like Meret, who today made a mistake and we have Fabian Ruiz.
"Budget? I am very positive. This is a serious group. I am happy and I think we will build something special next year. The chatter about my performance takes away the wind."
The partenopei's next game sees them face Atalanta and a Juventus win against Fiorentina could seal the Scudetto for them.
