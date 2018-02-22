Ancelotti: Vidal eyed as Hamsik replacement, Pirlo wanted as assistant

Reports from Italian outlet Corriere della Serra say that would-be Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Arturo Vidal to replace the outgoing Marek Hamsik and he wants Andrea Pirlo to be part of his backroom staff at the club.



It is said that Ancelotti will not oppose Hamsik's imminent exit from Napoli but would want to replace him with Vidal, whose contract at Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2019 and he isn't likely to extend his deal at Bavaria, with Leon Goretzka seen as a replacement for the Chilean.



It is also said that Ancelotti wants Andrea Pirlo to be part of his backroom staff at Napoli and the former Juve star would want to return to Italy a start a career in management under a manager he's worked under previously.



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)