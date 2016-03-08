Ancelotti wants Atalanta's Ilicic at Napoli
13 September at 22:00Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Serie A side Napoli, wants the club to sign Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic. The Atalanta man has been a target of the Neapolitan side for some time but the idea was put on hold as the club pursued alternate targets like Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.
However, after missing out on the Colombian playmaker, the idea for Ilicic has returned. Napoli would likely have to spend big to prise him away from the Bergamo club but it could be a price they are willing to pay for an experienced Serie A forward.
