Ancelotti wants Atalanta's Ilicic at Napoli

13 September at 22:00
Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Serie A side Napoli, wants the club to sign Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic. The Atalanta man has been a target of the Neapolitan side for some time but the idea was put on hold as the club pursued alternate targets like Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.

However, after missing out on the Colombian playmaker, the idea for Ilicic has returned. Napoli would likely have to spend big to prise him away from the Bergamo club but it could be a price they are willing to pay for an experienced Serie A forward.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.