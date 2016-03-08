Ancelotti wants Milik over Icardi: here is why

12 July at 15:55
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is preferring to keep Arek Milik over possibly moving for Inter striker Mauro Icardi this summer.

The Argentine striker has already been told that he has to leave Inter this summer, with the club already looking for replacements in Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. His relations with the club have been at loggerheads.

We understand that Ancelotti is against the idea of signing Icardi as he does not fit the bill for the type of striker he needs.

The Italian wants someone who can play as well, apart from scoring goals on a regular basis. He needs someone who is technical and knows how to press high up the pitch.

By getting someone like Icardi, the club would need a change of the system that is already in place under the former Real Madrid and Bayern manager. He wants an attacking player and not just a goal-getter. Milik fits the bill more than Icardi does.

 

