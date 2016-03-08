Ancelotti was the reason behind Napoli's permanent move for Ospina
22 September at 10:45According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the decision from Napoli to exercise their option to purchase Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina permanently from Arsenal after his loan spell with the club last season came straight from head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
The reports suggest that Ancelotti was fond of Ospina's character, drive and professionalism; characteristics that the coach admires and therefore asked Aurelio de Laurentiis to make the move a permanent one in the summer.
