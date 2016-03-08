Ancelotti: 'We can compete with Juve, disappointed with the first hour'
31 August at 23:45Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that the 4-3 loss to Juventus proved that his side can compete with Juve, but the first sixty minutes do leave a bitter taste in the mouth for him.
In what was probably one of the games of the season in Europe, Juventus raced to a 3-0 lead in the first 60 minutes. But Napoli pulled off a sensational comeback to make it 3-3. But in stoppage time, Kalidou Koulibaly scored an own-goal that helped Juve win the game.
After the game Carlo Ancelotti talked about the defeat to Sky Sports and said: "We can compete with them but we lost an opportunity, but we started playing in a lost game. Then through ability and desire we have remedied, but the first hour leaves a bad taste in my mouth. I would have been disappointed even if we had equalized."
On the errors made in the game, he said: "We gave Juve the chance to press and create problems, with better management we could take advantage of it because we were left with spaces where we could not arrive with clean passes.
"We took two goals in defense, the problem is that with eight players in the area the markings must be narrower. We have suffered so many goals in two games because the problem is collective and not individual, of sacrifice and not of technical quality. The reason is this "
