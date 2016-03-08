Ancelotti: "We can compete with Juve until the end"
07 October at 21:40Carlo Ancelotti, manager of Napoli, spoke to Sky Italia after his side's victory against Sassuolo, declaring that they can fight with Juventus until the end.
"Today we did well because this match was not easy. I believe that we can fight with Juventus until the end. We had a complicated start, but then we managed to find continuity and we displayed great football. This is a good base to build on, now we must put these ingredients together as much as possible.
"Rotation? I don't think it's a risk when you all the players you have are serious. They all participate in training, it's only right that they get to play. Insigne? He is in a great mental and physical condition and always manages to be decisive. The team helps him and he helps the team, Koulibaly? He is one of the best," Ancelotti concluded.
For more news, please visit our homepage.
Go to comments