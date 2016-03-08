"Today we did well because this match was not easy. I believe that we can fight with Juventus until the end. We had a complicated start, but then we managed to find continuity and we displayed great football. This is a good base to build on, now we must put these ingredients together as much as possible.

"Rotation? I don't think it's a risk when you all the players you have are serious. They all participate in training, it's only right that they get to play. Insigne? He is in a great mental and physical condition and always manages to be decisive. The team helps him and he helps the team, Koulibaly? He is one of the best," Ancelotti concluded.