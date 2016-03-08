Napoli boss Ancelotti: 'We don't have the right to say no if Hamsik wants to leave'

03 February at 10:25
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that the club have no right to say no if the skipper Marek Hamsik wants to move on to try a new experience elsewhere.

While Hamsik had talked about his decision to leave the club last summer, he ended up staying at the club largely because of the presence of Ancelotti at the club. Now though, it seems he is very much intent and set on a move to China.

Ancelotti was asked about the midfielder following Napoli's win over Sampdoria in the league yesterday. And the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan boss told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: "Hamsik? Let's see what happens. He wants to try a new experience. For what he has done for the club we don't own any of the rights to say no.

"We can only to applaud him if it should happen. He's been great. We do not have a replacement of Hamsik but our players who have been given guarantees to play in that role."

The Slovakian has done well for the partenopei so far this season, having appeared 13 times in the league and he has also appeared about six times in the Champions League, scoring once and assisting once.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.