Ancelotti: 'We have achieved the goal. Ounas does special things on the pitch'
21 February at 21:45After Napoli's 2-0 victory over Zurich, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sports and reflected on the matchup and the Partenopei's qualification to the next round of the Europa league.
"We have achieved the goal. I am satisfied. The most important aspect of this type of matches is the seriousness, beyond the result. Ounas? He does special things when he has the ball, not many do that.
"Verdi? The combination was very good, there was the timing in doing things, a sign that the team has quality. Not scoring too many goals? We have created a lot in this period and have had a little bit of bad luck. The positive thing is that there is no selfishness, on the contrary, there is sometimes an excess of altruism.
"Who to face in the next round? There are stronger and less strong teams, we will see. We have to think about the next matches, the team is in good shape. We have some interesting challenges before the Europa League.
"The San Paolo? I think there will be a lot of people for the next match [against Juventus]. Diawara? He is very good in the defensive phase and is physically strong and has shown some glances in the offensive aspect. He took the first step," Ancelotti concluded.
