Ancelotti, 'We must not underestimate Salzburg'

The Europa League returns to Naples tonight who host Salzburg. Coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press ahead of the game, according to Tuttomercatoweb.



"They are a fearsome opponent, we must not underestimate them", said Carlo Ancelotti.



"It's a delicate game, but the team knows what to do," said the Naples coach at the press conference. "It will not be easy" because it's a match from Juve against an opponent, who plays, plays vertically, keeps very high, and so we will be ready. "



"They otherwise take advantage of the counterattack. They play aggressive and verticalize, we have to command the game.





