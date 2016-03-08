Ancelotti, 'We must not underestimate Salzburg'

07 March at 12:45
The Europa League returns to Naples tonight who host Salzburg. Coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press ahead of the game, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

"They are a fearsome opponent, we must not underestimate them", said Carlo Ancelotti.

"It's a delicate game, but the team knows what to do," said the Naples coach at the press conference. "It will not be easy" because it's a match from Juve against an opponent, who plays, plays vertically, keeps very high, and so we will be ready. "

"They otherwise take advantage of the counterattack. They play aggressive and verticalize, we have to command the game.

 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.