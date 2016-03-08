Ancelotti wishes AC Milan happy birthday: 'The love will make you feel forever young'

Buon compleanno Milan!! Non sei più un ragazzino, ma i ricordi, i trionfi, la passione e l‘amore che tante persone provano per te, ti faranno essere per sempre giovane. #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/6JnRF8CC2g — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 15, 2019

Founded on December 13, 1899, AC Milan are currently celebrating 120 years since the creation of the club. On this occasion, today, many club legends will be present at the San Siro for the Rossoneri's matchup against Sassuolo. One of those who could be present in the stands of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked by Napoli just a couple of days ago. Before that, however, the former Milan coach posted a 'birthday' wish to the club on his Twitter account."Happy birthday Milan!! You are no longer a boy, but memories, triumphs, passion and love that so many people feel for you, they will make you be forever young," he wrote.