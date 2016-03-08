Ancuna, Inter: The latest
03 January at 21:20Tuttosport and Calciomercato report that Inter are ready to raise their offer for Sporting Lisbon star Acuna to approximately €12 million euro. Inter has been linked with the Argentine player for some time now.
However, reports say that this offer will fall well short of the valuation the Portugese club has given their asset, with €20 million for the 28-year-old Argentine full back the primary objective for Sporting.
Chelsea pair Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri still lead the ranking in terms of which full-backs coach Antonio Conte would be looking to bring into Inter, but as we all know, the mercato (especially January) doesn't always return what we wish for with many technicalities involved for all parties.
Paris Saint Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa is also in the mind of Conte and Marotta but is not as intriguing as the other options after watching his career derail in the last 12 months, however the French player would be available on the cheap/free.
Anthony Privetera
