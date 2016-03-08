Andersen, Veretout, Lozano amongst Napoli targets

There could have been a busy summer for Naples, according to Tuttosport, which states that Raul Albiol, Hysaj, Allan, Diawara, Mertens and one between those could not say goodbye if suitable offers were to arrive.



Regarding the replacement of the Spanish defender, the top of the list of De Laurentiis is Joachim Andersen, 22 year old Danish from Sampdoria. If Hysaj goes, there are two alternatives: Manuel Lazzari of SPAL and Valentino Lazaro of Hertha Berlin.



In midfield, Jordan Veretout, from Fiorentina and Pablo Fornals of Villarreal are likely replacements from Allan, should Paris Saint-Germain return with a 100 million euro offer for the Brazilian.



Finally, the attack, in progress both for Kouamé of Genoa and for Lozano of the PSV, however, it is not inconceivable that both arrive, in addition to Mertens leaving in the summer, one of Ounas and Younes could also go .



