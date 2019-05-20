Andre Silva confirms return AC Milan after Sevilla loan spell

Andre Silva has completed loan spell with Spanish giants Sevilla and will now return to AC Milan.The Portugal international has had a good season with Los Hispalenses where he has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 27 league matches.Silva said goodbye to Sevilla in an instagram post by saying: “A season ends, thank you Seville for the incredible welcome. I loved the spirit of the club and the city. I hope the future brings good things.”Silva will now return to Milan where he will sort his future out. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to English Premier League club Wolves before the start of the next season.The 23-year-old has not enjoyed the best of times at the Andalusian club during his loan spell, finding the back of the net only nine times in 25 La Liga appearances. The rossoneri are expected to sell the former Porto man in the summer.