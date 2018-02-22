André Silva is set to leave Milan as Mendes is working on it, the latest

AC Milan had a big summer last season but one signing that didn't work out was Andre Silva. According to Calciomercato.com sources, Andre Silva will likely leave Milan this summer but the rossoneri won't sell him cheap. The Portuguese striker scored 10 goals in 40 games but only two of these goals came in the Italian Serie A.



HIS PRICE-TAG - As Milan wait for the UEFA FFP sanctions, the Rossoneri seem ready to let Andre Silva go. Fassone and Mirabelli have had talks with Jorge Mendes (as they have a great understanding with him) on the matter. Milan reportedly told him that they want to get at least 31 million euros for Silva. His future will likely only be determined after the World Cup as Mendes has had talks with Wolverhampton and Monaco concerning his client. Arsenal have also been said to be interested in him but this hasn't been confirmed yet. As Andre Silva is set to participate in the World Cup, his rossoneri future is in heavy doubt...