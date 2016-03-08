Andre Silva leaves AC Milan's training camp before imminent Monaco move
21 July at 14:00Andre Silva is a step away from being sold from AC Milan to Monaco and, according to reports from Milannews.it and Sportmediaset, the Portuguese player has already said goodbye to his teammates and left the Rossoneri's training camp in the United States.
According to the latter source, the striker, who was on loan at Sevilla last season, will join the Ligue 1 side for a figure of 30 million euros (bonuses included). The cash generated from Silva's sale could be used to get closer to the acquisition of Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, as Maldini is expected to meet the management of the Spanish club in the coming hours.
There is still a distance between offer and demand of about 10 million euros, as the Colchoneros evaluate the Argentine attacker at 50 million, while the Rossoneri do not want to get over the 40 million line. Developments on this front are expected in the coming hours.
