Andre Silva out of AC Milan squad for Real clash, Sevilla move immiment

AC Milan striker Andre Silva has not been included in the squad list for tomorrow’s friendly game against Real Madrid.



The Serie A giants will be playing the ‘Trofeo Bernabeu’ in the Merengues’ iconic stadium. The Portuguese star will travel to Spain but won’t head to Madrid as he is expected to land in Andalusia in the coming hours to complete his move to Sevilla.



​Sources have told Calciomercato.com that AC Milan and Sevilla are finalizing the deal with the player who is expected to have his medical tests in the coming days.



Andre Silva failed to justify his € 38 million price-tag last season and AC Milan are close to agreeing his exit after the sale of another disappointing striker, Nikola Kalinic.



Atletico Madrid have just made the Croatian striker’s move permanent and Silva is soon going to follow the former Fiorentina striker out of Milanello’s gates.

