AC Milan striker Andre Silva has revealed the problem he faced during his first full season at San Siro.The Portuguese international joined Milan from FC Porto for a fee in the region of 38 million euros but has struggled to find his feet at the club. He made only seven starts in the Serie A this season, appearing 17 times as a substitute. He could find the back of the net only twice in the Serie A and scored six times in the Europa League.In an interview that the striker recently gave to Forza Milan , he revealed the problems he faced during his first season at the rossoneri. He said: "The different physical preparation is not important, because I am strong from that point of view.""The main difficulty is to adapt to the lifestyle, to the change of habits: the language, the people, the team . I'm not Italian and I'm here alone, I speak only Portuguese while others speak Italian and only a few in Spanish."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)