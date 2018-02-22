Andre Silva reveals problems faced during debut Milan season
26 May at 16:00AC Milan striker Andre Silva has revealed the problem he faced during his first full season at San Siro.
The Portuguese international joined Milan from FC Porto for a fee in the region of 38 million euros but has struggled to find his feet at the club. He made only seven starts in the Serie A this season, appearing 17 times as a substitute. He could find the back of the net only twice in the Serie A and scored six times in the Europa League.
In an interview that the striker recently gave to Forza Milan, he revealed the problems he faced during his first season at the rossoneri. He said: "The different physical preparation is not important, because I am strong from that point of view."
"The main difficulty is to adapt to the lifestyle, to the change of habits: the language, the people, the team . I'm not Italian and I'm here alone, I speak only Portuguese while others speak Italian and only a few in Spanish."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
