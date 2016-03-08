Andre Silva's move to Monaco is off: the details

23 July at 21:00
​Bad news for Milan. The transfer of Andre Silva to Monaco is very close to breaking down, as the Portuguese failed to reach an agreement with the French side on his contract.
 
MilanNews.it claims that the striker failed to find an agreement with Monaco, while the club was also trying to lower the price at the last minute. Therefore, the deal has broken down, and it remains to be seen if negotiations will pick up.

Despite this, the Rossoneri's move for Angel Correa shouldn't be affected. It was reported that Milan would use the €30m from Silva's sale to fund the signing of the Atletico Madrid man, but new reports suggest that the deal is still on.

In the coming hours, more updates will arrive on the matter. On Wednesday morning, at 03:00, Milan will face Bayern Munich in their first game in the International Champions Cup.

