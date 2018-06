Reports from Sky Sports say that Serie A giants AC Milan will not sell Andre Silva this summer.The Portuguese forward joined Milan from Porto last summer for a fee in the region of 35 million euros, but has not impressed for the club since joining. The 22-year-old appeared in 27 Serie A games last season, scoring only twice. His poor debut season and has seen him draw links with other clubs.Sky Sports report that despite the player's poor form in the Serie A last season, the rossoneri are willing to keep him and will not offload him this summer.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)