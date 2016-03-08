Andre Silva set for AC Milan stay
15 June at 11:25Reports from Sky Sports say that Serie A giants AC Milan will not sell Andre Silva this summer.
The Portuguese forward joined Milan from Porto last summer for a fee in the region of 35 million euros, but has not impressed for the club since joining. The 22-year-old appeared in 27 Serie A games last season, scoring only twice. His poor debut season and has seen him draw links with other clubs.
Sky Sports report that despite the player's poor form in the Serie A last season, the rossoneri are willing to keep him and will not offload him this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
