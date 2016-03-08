Andre Silva to Valencia to unlock Correa to AC Milan?
13 August at 16:00Valencia's Rodrigo is on his way from Valencia to Atletico Madrid for a fee of about 60 million euros and now the club has to look for a replacement for the Spanish attacker, with several profiles evaluated by the management.
According to AS, the first name on the list is that of Timo Werner, Red Bull Leipzig's starlet. The German striker is considered as the ideal substitute, though the Bundesliga club is asking for a high financial compensation to let the player go. The price would be similar to that of Rodrigo's move to Atletico. It remains to be seen if Lim wants to invest all of the transfer money on one player.
Another name, more interesting for Serie A fans, especially AC Milan fans, is Andre Silva. The player is represented by Jorge Mendes and some sources say that with his move to Valencia the circle would be closed, with Rodrigo moving to Atletico and Angel Correa finalizing his transfer to the San Siro.
Other names considered by Valencia are Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz or Florian Thauvin from Marseille, for whom, however, the French club has set a high asking price.
