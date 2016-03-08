Andre Silva to Valencia to unlock Correa to AC Milan?

13 August at 16:00
Valencia's Rodrigo is on his way from Valencia to Atletico Madrid for a fee of about 60 million euros and now the club has to look for a replacement for the Spanish attacker, with several profiles evaluated by the management.

According to AS, the first name on the list is that of Timo Werner, Red Bull Leipzig's starlet. The German striker is considered as the ideal substitute, though the Bundesliga club is asking for a high financial compensation to let the player go. The price would be similar to that of Rodrigo's move to Atletico. It remains to be seen if Lim wants to invest all of the transfer money on one player.

Another name, more interesting for Serie A fans, especially AC Milan fans, is Andre Silva. The player is represented by Jorge Mendes and some sources say that with his move to Valencia the circle would be closed, with Rodrigo moving to Atletico and Angel Correa finalizing his transfer to the San Siro.

Other names considered by Valencia are Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz or Florian Thauvin from Marseille, for whom, however, the French club has set a high asking price.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.