Andrea Agnelli and Massimiliano Allegri meeting to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus
05 July at 12:35According to Italian outlet Repubblica, a meeting is set for today to discuss the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus.
Despite being in Trieste with his partner, Ambra Angiolini, Allegri has taken his leave to go to Turin, where he will sit down with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli as the two plot their next move; with the duo looking to tie up a deal for Ballon D’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo.
This comes after news and reports linking the Portuguese forward to a €100 million move to Serie A, after he wants to leave the Spanish capital. It is only a matter of time now before the Turin based side put a bid together and attempt to finalise the move within the coming weeks.
In what could be the transfer of the century, all eyes are on Juventus now.
