Andrea Conti decides to stay at Milan

19 August at 11:44
Italy right-back Andrea Conti has decided to stay with his current club AC Milan for the 2019-20 season.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the San Siro ahead of the next season and has attracted interest from league rivals Parma over the last few weeks.

However, as per the new development, the former Atalanta defender has decided to stay with Milan and compete with Davide Calabria for the right-back spot.

Conti has had a below-par time ever since joining Milan in 2017 as he has only made 17 appearances over the course of last two seasons.
 

