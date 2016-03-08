Andrea Conti: 'I want to stay at AC Milan for life'
09 May at 22:15AC Milan defender Andrea Conti has said that he wants to stay at the rossoneri for life.
Conti has not had the best of spells at the club ever since he arrived at Atalanta, but he has been ravaged by two knee injuries. While Conti has now comeback to the first team, he has struggled to be at his best.
The Italian was talking to SportMediaset recently and has talked about his future and his life at the rossoneri.
He said: "I have married this project, I want to stay here, with or without Champions, nothing changes for me, I feel at home here, I am well liked.
"I would like to stay for many years, for me forever. it depends only on me, but here I am happy and I want to make people think again about what I can give."
Conti has appeared in 10 Serie A games this season, having assisted twice despite having struggled.
