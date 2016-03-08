Andrea Pirlo: Following the coaching course makes you open your mind
17 July at 17:30AC Milan and Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo shares his experience of taking the coaching course.
"I've been coming to Coverciano since I was 14," Pirlo told the FIGC's website.
"I know everyone here, I'm coming back to a bit like coming home. Following the coaching course makes you open your mind and think about solutions you did not pay adequate attention to as a player. "
