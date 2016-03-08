Andreazzoli: 'Caputo's goal better thann Ronaldo's'

01 November at 21:30
Empoli manager Aurelio Andreazzoli spoke to Empolichannel ahead of the Tuscan's Serie A tie against Napoli: "We can speak about many things, we have a tough fixture schedule but we knew it. It wasn't easy to face all the big clubs altogether, it's not going to be easy to face Napoli after the Juventus game. Napoli are a solid team, it's hard to predict how they can play. Caputo? You always speak about episodes and I think his goal was better than Ronaldo's."
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Empoli
Juventus
Napoli

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.