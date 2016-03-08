Andreazzoli to get last chance v Milan, Gattuso contact made

Genoa boss Aurelio Andreazzoli is now set to get his last chance as the club's manager in their upcoming Serie A game against AC Milan.



While Milan themselves are having issues with their manager, Genoa have been struggling with Andreazzoli in charge. The rossoblu are currently 18th in the Serie A with just a single win and two draws.



We understand that Andreazzoli will get one last chance to salvage himself in the game against Milan next weekend. The club is already considering its options and they have already made contact with Rino Gattuso, who can well be the club's next manager if Genoa end up losing to the rossoneri.