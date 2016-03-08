Andy Robertson: 'I feel sorry for players who play against Liverpool at Anfield'
29 May at 16:15Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has said that he feels sorry for players who play against Liverpool at Anfield on European nights.
The Scotsman has emerged as one of the best left-backs in the world for his performances for Liverpool over the last two seasons. He is set to play his second Champions League final on Saturday, when Liverpool face English rivals Tottenham in Madrid.
Robertson wrote an article on the Players Tribune recently and he talked about the belief that playing at Anfield gives to Liverpool.
He said: There was something about that first leg, though, that gave us belief. We had seen enough to know that we could compete against Barcelona. The problem was that all of the decisive moments had gone against us, and we knew that with Anfield behind us, that momentum could be reversed.
"If I was a sympathetic type, I’d probably feel sorry for opposition players coming to Anfield on European nights. What they’re up against is almost unfair. That intoxicating mix of history, passion and unshakable belief is a hell of an advantage to have, and that’s why Liverpool have beaten the odds on many occasions, and that’s why our supporters turn up convinced that the seemingly impossible is possible. They’ve seen it before, so why shouldn’t they expect it?"
Go to comments