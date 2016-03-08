Angelo Peruzzi: It’s the worst group possible for Lazio in Europa League

The manager of Lazio, Angelo Peruzzi says Lazio have got the worst group in the Europa League which has Eintracht Frankfurt, Apollon Limassol and Marseille.



“It’s the worst group possible. Ours is the most difficult with that of Leipzig. Marseille are an excellent team, as are Eintracht: Will we rediscover our swagger? It’s not easy after two defeats,” he told Sky Sport Italia.



“We’ve faced two very good teams so far, but our season must start on Sunday. No Felipe Anderson? The team are well built and we’ve signed some very good players, who can do very well.”

