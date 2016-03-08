Anger of Chelsea fans erupts: 'f...Sarri ball' - Video

Chelsea played against Man United today as they lost by a 0-2 score line in the FA Cup. Chelsea have been struggling a lot of late as there is more and more pressure on Italian tactician Maurizio Sarri. During this heated game, some Chelsea fans started chanting: 'F..k Sarri ball...'. The anger is real as the tension is rising in London. Maurizio Sarri's future is now more and more in doubt as time will tell. You can view a video on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.