'Angry' father of Lautaro Martinez sends message to Spalletti
15 October at 10:55The father of Lautaro Martinez believes his son should be a regular starter with Inter and that the Argentinean striker should be playing together with Mauro Icardi.
Speaking to AM770, during the program ‘Esto es Racing’, the striker’s father said: “I thought that after the pre-season games Spalletti would play with two strikers. Mauro and Lautaro can play together, they are also close friends. I am a bit angry and impatient, but that’s how football is and we have to accept it.”
“If we read what media say we can understand that Lautaro is doing well. He had to adapt to a new team and he had to do it quickly, it was easy for him, also thanks to Icardi. In Europe you play two or three games a week and the rhythm is very high. I am disappointed because he didn’t play the World Cup with Argentina but I accept the decision of Sampaoli.”
Go to comments