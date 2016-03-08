'Angry Guardiola denies Juve agreement'
23 May at 16:00Alberto Galassi, an Italian lawyer on the board of Manchester City has strongly denied that their manager Pep Guardiola is set to move to Juventus. Speaking to Sky, he said: "We were very surprised to read that Guardiola had been spoken about by an agency. I'm happy to clarify once and for all, what Guardiola said last week the coach has another two years on his contract at City." He further spoke specifically about Juventus saying "A club like Juve that is structured and well managed by Nedved, who is a friend, would have contacted us first, before allowing such news to be made public."Galassi said "it's foolishness", saying that "Guardiola is in Abu Dhabi enjoying the sun and is annoyed by all of this, he is a serious person, an excellent professional and cannot understand why his word is not being heard."
These quotes would suggest that the Catalan is quite annoyed and fed up at all the speculation about his immediate future. Galassi talked about how him and Nedved dealt with the rumors saying: "I have already spoken to Nedved and we had a laugh about it. Juve does not need to be protected by anyone, but we realized that the issue had become ridiculous." Despite these denials, until La Vecchia Signora does officially announce a new manager to replace Max Allegri, these rumors are unlikely to go away anytime soon.
