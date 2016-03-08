Annoyed Higuain reacts to Chelsea links: ‘If you are looking for troubles…’

Gonzalo Higuain could finalize his move to Chelsea in the coming hours. The Argentinean striker started the Italian Super Cup clash from the bench last night and the Blues’ boss Maurizio Sarri is pushing to reunite with his former striker.AC Milan returned to Malpensa airport last nigh and Higuain was asked by a group of journalists if he is happy to return to Chelsea. Higuain’s couldn’t hide his annoyance: “If you are looking for troubles, you won’t find them with me”.