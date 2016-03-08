Another club chases West Ham target, but only if...
23 August at 12:15Another club is interested in Joao Mario of Inter Milan: Schalke!
The Germans, spox.com claim, want him if they can't land Sebastian Rudy.
The Portuguese international has been a disappointment at the San Siro since moving there two seasons for €45 million, prompting the club to eventually loan him to West Ham midway through the 17-18 campaign.
Mario, who is liked at West Ham but also being chased by other clubs like Sevilla and Betis, personally claimed that he didn’t want to go back there:
" I do not want to try again, I'm lacking motivation. It's an overwhelming experience, no doubts.There is too much pressure for the 40 million plus 5 bonuses spent to buy me from Sporting Lisbon "
"It's not anger, I take note of the situation after the year and a half spent in Milan, the idea is clear: I'm not going back in. I'm just sincere.There would be no fire inside to rekindle me in the Nerazzurri."
The 25-year-old was given a frosty reception by fans when he announced that, and is considered to be surplus to requirements by Luciano Spalletti.
His whole move to Inter has come under scrutiny in recent months, our page publishing a Pippo Russo article in which it became clear that the move involved rich payouts for the agents and intermediaries (close to Jorge Mendes and Kia Joorabchian, a club advisor at the time) who orchestrated the transfer.
