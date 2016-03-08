Another dramatic comeback proves Maurizio Sarri wrong about Serie A
26 August at 22:45On Friday, Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri, who joined the West London club from Napoli over the summer, admitted that he preferred the Premier League to Serie A: “In Italy it was a war before the match. I think in Serie A at 2-0 after 20 minutes the match is finished. Here it's a party before the match!”
However, Sarri has been proved wrong by Serie A; after his old club Napoli came back from 2-0 down to beat AC Milan yesterday 3-2, whilst Torino were two down to Inter Milan when De Vrij scored his first Inter goal in the 33rd minute – Torino fought back, with the match finishing at 2-2.
Sarri has, however, got off to a flying start in the Premier League, with three wins from three games; including, although, unconvincing 3-2 and 2-1 victories over Arsenal and Newcastle United respectively. Perhaps why he prefers the league, given his failure to win trophies with Napoli; as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis pointed out today.
