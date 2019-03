Another draw for Fiorentina means Europe looks unreachable

Fiorentina held Lazio to 1 - 1 draw on Sunday, making it 13 this season.



Corriere Fiorentino writes that with that number of the draws The Florence club now sit 7 points behind Atalanta and Turin in sixth and seventh place.



Fiorentina currently sit in 10 th in Serie A.