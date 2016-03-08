Another injury blow for Roma: Dzeko set to miss two games
15 October at 15:50Serie A giants Roma are reportedly expected to miss Edin Dzeko for their next two games.
Dzeko has been a key part of the giallorossi ever since he joined the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 11 million euros after an initial loan spell that costed about 4 million euros. Since then, the Bosnian has appeared over 200 times for the club from the Italian capital.
Gazzetta dello Sport claim that there is zero chance that Roma will have Dzeko for their weekend game against Sampdoria.
He is fresh from the surgery on his cheekbone, which broke during Roma's draw against Cagliari two weeks ago.
Not just Samp, but Dzeko is also expected to miss Roma's UEFA Europa league clash against German side Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek.
In these days the striker will train with a carbon mask and on Monday he will have a medical visit which will tell when he can return to the field. This will probably on 27 October against Milan.
Dzeko joins an injury list that includes Lorenzo Pellegrini, Amadou Diawara and Cengiz Under.
