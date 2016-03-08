Another Premier League club to challenge Arsenal and Tottenham for Inter star
13 April at 13:15Ivan Perisic's future with Inter Milan is hanging in the balance. The experienced Croatian winger has been linked with a move away from the club for some time now; reports which have only multiplied in the past months after first a successful World Cup in Russia and then the growing crisis at Inter.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were both linked to Perisic in January; with both clubs thought to be entering a North London derby to decide where the Croat would end up. However, both Arsenal and Tottenham failed to make an agreement with Inter over the terms of the deal and the Croatian remained in Milan for the time being.
However, reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that a third Premier League team has entered the race to sign Perisic. The reports indicate that West Ham United are interested in signing the Croatian; with the same reports stating that Inter are demanding around 35-40 million euros for Perisic, not out of reach for the rich Premier League clubs in question.
