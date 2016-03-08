Another Weah at Milan: Rossoneri make initial approach for PSG starlet
23 June at 13:45Another Weah at AC Milan? Timothy, one of the most talented players in the world of football, has ended up on the list of Paolo Maldini, Zvonimir Boban and Fredric Massara.
The player featured for the United States at the U20 Wolrd Cup and is ready to once again leave Paris Saint-Germain after spending the second half of the season on loan at Celtic.
According to Tuttosport, Milan are ready to challenge Torino for the starlet, but not only. The other team seriously interested in Weah is Rennes.
As mentioned, George's son spent 6 months on loan at Celtic, where he registered twenty appearances and scored 6 goals across all competitions. His experience in Scotland, however, did not end in the best fashion for disagreements with coach Lennon.
It is clear that there will be little space for him upon his return to the capital of France and for this reason, another departure is inevitable and this time, the Parisians would also be willing to sell the youngster outright.
