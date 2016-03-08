Ante Rebic: 'It is a dream to play for Milan, I'm perfectly ready'
13 September at 15:15New AC Milan signing Ante Rebic has revealed that it is a dream come true for him to play for the rossoneri and he believes that he is perfectly ready to play in the Serie A game.
The Croatian joined the club on deadline day from German club Eintracht Frankfurt. Him and Andre Silva have swapped shirts, with the Portuguese now having joined the Eagles on a loan deal.
On his first press conference as a Milan player, Rebic talked about how it is dream for him to play for the club.
He said: I want to thank everyone for being here. It is a dream for me to be in this club, I did some training with the team and I hope I can have a great season."
On how he has transformed in the Bundesliga after he played at Fiorentina under Vincenzo Montella, the striker said: "Yes I think that after my experience in Germany I grew up and I'm perfectly ready to play here. The last coaches I had helped me, I feel mature compared to before I was too young. "
Milan will travel to Verona in their next Serie A game on Sunday to take on the newly promoted side, with Rebic expected to play a part.
Go to comments