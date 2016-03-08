Antognoni: 'Chiesa is not a diver, thanks to his father I hope he remains at Fiorentina for a long time'

12 March at 16:00
Giancarlo Antognoni has spoken about the future of Federico Chiesa. The Fiorentina club manager stated at an event organized by the 'Brunelleschi Rotary Club' in Florence: "We hope that Federico Chiesa can stay here with us for as long as possible, his father manages him wisely and may want it keep in Florence. Federico is a good boy, advised by his parents, he does not have an attorney and this is already important because he has a supporting family behind him.”
 
On recent diving claims - "It bothers him to be accused of this, he is a guy who goes strong and so sometimes it may seem as if he falls voluntarily. But when you are going at a fairly high speed, a slight touch can cause you to go down. Gasperini was wrong about him, a manager or a coach absolutely cannot afford to judge the work of a professional like Federico Chiesa.”

