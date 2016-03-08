Antognoni: ‘It’s always the same story in Milan’

Fiorentina chief Giancarlo Antognoni followed his coach Stefano Pioli in complaining for the refereeing of Inter-Fiorentina by Pier Silvio Mazzoleni. The Nerazzurri managed a 2-1 win against La Viola thanks to a controversial penalty awarded in the first half.



Fiorentina defender Victor Hugo touched the ball with his hand but according to both Pioli and Angononi the touch was not solid enough to justify a penalty kick.



“The ball didn’t change its trajectory”, Antogoni told Sky Sport.



“I’ve never seen a penalty like this one before. Our defender literally touches the ball with his fingertips. We are disappointed by some decisions made tonight. We are used to it, let’s look ahead. We played better than Inter but the result is not good for us.”



“Every time I come to Milan is the same story. It happened last year as well, always with VAR. I always complain when I leave Milan, it’s hard to award such a penalty. I didn’t speak to Mazzoleni, Mazzoleni is the only one who saw the ball changing its trajectory.”

