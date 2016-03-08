Antoine Griezmann: 'A Frenchman deserves to win the Ballon D'or'
09 October at 18:45Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann believes that a French footballer should win the Ballon D'or this season.
The 30-man shortlist for the Ballon D'or was released yesterday and it included the names of Ronaldo, Messi and even Griezmann, who helped France win the World Cup this past summer. Along with him, Kylian Mbappe too had played a role in helping the Les Bleus capture the title.
Griezmann was recently talking to France Football and he said that a French footballer deserves to win the Ballon D'or this time around because they won the World Cup.
He said: " This year I won the European Super Cup , the Europa League and the World Cup. In the past few hours I talked about the possible comparison with Messi and Cristiano Ronald and it was not by chance.
"I realize that it is difficult to go past them but, with reference to the current year, it is possible. Of course, more generally, they score 50 goals per season, often they win everything, but this year I can say with absolute certainty that the Ballon d'Or deserved it a French footballer.
"The best player in the world must be in the best team in the world."
