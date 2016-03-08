Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann has claimed that he should be among the top three candidates for the Golden Ball.Griezmann was recently talking to L'Equipe about his opinion about the Golden Ball accolade. He said: " I must be among the top three , if not, I would ask myself what I can do more."Griezmann won the Europa League with Atletico Madrid last season and won the FIFA World Cup with France this past summer.