Antonio Candreva departure is still a possibility for Inter Milan
13 August at 22:30Keita Balde joined Inter Milan from AS Monaco today; on a €5 million loan with a €30 million right of redemption. Initially, reports had suggested that Inter Milan were attempting to use Antonio Candreva as a makeweight in the deal.
However, the Keita deal does not include Candreva at all yet the possibility of Inter Milan’s Italian winger leaving is still there. This comes as Candreva will almost certainly be left out of Inter’s squad for the UEFA Champions League; letting him potentially decide that now is the time to leave.
Monaco and Inter Milan still communicate about the transfer of Antonio Candreva, yet Inter have expressed that a ‘top offer’ will be required for the deal to go through. Candreva has initially shown a desire to remain at Inter, having performed well in the pre-season, yet, if his time is really up at the Milan club; the French league could be calling.
The two clubs have reportedly discussed a loan, yet it is said to not be granting Candreva himself any great enthusiasm and, therefore, alternate methods of purchase may be looked at.
