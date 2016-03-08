Antonio Cassano: 'I rejected Juventus because of Totti'
28 September at 00:00Former Roma and AC Milan star Antonio Cassano has revealed that he rejected the chance to join Juventus because he wanted to play with Francesco Totti at the giallorossi.
A product of the Bari youth academy, Cassano was at the club four years from 1997 to 2001 before joining Roma. He appeared over 100 times for the giallorossi during his stint there, scoring around 40 times.
And Cassano was recently talking during Totti's book presentation at the Coloseum and he revealed that he rejected the chance to join Juventus because he wanted to play with Totti at Roma.
He said: "I refused Juventus to go play with Totti, the best Italian footballer in history, he made history. He could have won a couple of Golden Balls but he stayed loyal to his people and his team".
Totti also replied Cassano saying that the striker was the best player he ever played with.
